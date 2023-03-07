Doug Spicer isn't asking for much, just that the train line between Orange and Sydney be a little easier for he and his wife to navigate on their way to cancer treatment.
Mr Spicer was one of several passengers who told their stories at Orange train station on Monday, calling for an extension to the Bathurst Bullet service.
Being vision-impaired, Mr Spicer said travelling by bus and car wasn't suitable for he and his wife but that the infrequent train timetable meant they were often left out of pocket.
"It's just draining on a pensioner's pocket," Mr Spicer said.
"My wife has been going through cancer treatment for the past six years. We make about five trips to Sydney every year.
"We prefer to go by train because the bus isn't appropriate for what we need to do but when the train leaves in the afternoon and comes back in the morning it means we have to find two nights accommodation in Sydney which is very expensive on a pension."
Also present were incumbent member for Orange Phil Donato and the Orange Rail Action Group (ORAG) with the former saying extending the Bathurst Bullet just "made sense."
"It would make much more sense to start and finish the journey here in Orange," Mr Donato said.
"It could be stabled overnight here in Orange and allow passengers and the wider community, those who wish to travel to Sydney for business, for health and personal reasons to commence their journey at a reasonable time and then get back at night.
"At the moment you have an XPT that takes five hours to get to Sydney and passes through at 4pm.
"We also have a bus that gets you to Bathurst for the Bullet in the early hours of the morning. I've done it. My family has done it. It's not a user friendly experience.
"We are calling for a direct passenger rail service. This is something the community overwhelmingly supports. The government must commit to this service."
The Central Western Daily spoke to ORAG last week about potential track straightening between Orange and Bathurst that would shave 26 minutes off travel time.
At the time Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Sam Farraway did not respond to questions regarding the government's strategy for rail improvements in the Central West.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
