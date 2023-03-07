Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Woodbridge Cup player Elizabeth Macgregor keen for Western Rams Lisa Fiaola gala day

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated March 7 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Macgregor was a standout for her Woodbridge Cup side in 2022 and will be hoping that form translates into a Rams jersey. Picture by Nick Guthrie.

For Elizabeth Macgregor, 2022 was largely a year of heartbreak on the footy field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.