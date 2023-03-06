Central Western Daily
Take a look at Millthorpe as it get transformed into a 1940's country town for 'While the men are away'

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated March 6 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:35pm
Faded signs are being attached to windows and doors, modern signs are being covered up and on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday the centre of Millthorpe will be all lights, camera and action as SBS TV's 'While the Men are Away' begins filming both internal and external shots in the historic village.

