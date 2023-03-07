In a week of washouts, there were no winners and losers, but there were still bragging rights amongst teammates.
In the Central Western Daily's Orange and District Cricket Association team of the week for the round of games on March 4, we take a look at those players who made their stunted stint on the field worth the while.
Leading the charge is a man who has introduced himself to Orange cricket in blazing hot fashion.
Having joined the green and gold mid-way through the season after having moved to town from Melbourne Ratnakumar has attempted to swashbuckle his way to the top.
In the third grade match against Centrals, that free-flowing attitude paid off, with Ratnakumar bashing a blistering 134 off 111 balls.
It was only after he was dismissed that Ratnakumar realised he had batted his entire innings without a box...that could have been ugly.
Completing the opening pair will be CYMS' second grade vice-captain.
Once again taking on the red and blacks, Wykes was able to mesh a power game which included 12 4s and a 6, while turning the strike over on his way to a well-played 73.
The Cent Cup superstar continues to impress, this time to the tune of 45.
The opening bat helped guide Cavs to 9-166 before rain canned the remainder of the game. Would that have been enough to get the victory? I guess we'll never know, but a cool 40-odd never looks bad on the resume.
You might be thinking to yourselves that the number four spot in the order might be a bit high for second grade's third-leading wicket taker. But it was French's efforts with the bat that has propelled him into the spotlight this week.
After providing a handy knock the game prior, the tall leg-spinner was able to noodle and nudge his way to his maiden CYMS 50, eventually finishing 57 not out off 60 deliveries.
A notable mainstay in the TOTW, McKenzie proved as tough as ever in their Centenary Cup clash against CYMS.
With five ducks featuring in the students' innings, if it wasn't for McKenzie's gritty 48, this match may well have been the only one to be completed. But as it stood, his innings ate up enough time as to not give the green and golds a chance to chase down the 107 needed for victory.
The big hitting all-rounder was back in the runs for his third grade side, as looked to up the run rate late in their innings.
With 31 runs off 29 balls, Fernando played one way and one way only - go big or go home. Unfortunately for the green and golds, they all had to go home once the rain set it.
A side full of all-rounders is always a handy thing to have and once again Kinross' second grade star has found himself doing enough to make the side.
On this occasion, it was his work with the ball that saw him slot into the line-up, helping skittle Orange City's second grade side for just 120, as he finished with figures of 3-13 off eight. For good measure, he also upped his batting average with a tidy little seven not out before the rain come thick and fast.
In a position where they still found themselves battling to secure a spot in the finals, Cavs went all out to bring down the heavy-weight Orange City third grade side.
After dismissing the Warriors for 147, Cavs were definitely in with a chance and it was Aileni who played a big part, bagging 2-13, including the big wicket of City skipper Mick Evans.
The lone Centrals player to make the list, it was a tough weekend for the red and blacks.
Although the team would not have been pleased to give up nearly 200 from their 40 overs, Faul could not be faulted.
He ripped through CYMS top order to finish with 3-19 off eight...if only he had a little bit of support alongside him.
The always efficient Osborn was back at his line-and-length best against City's third grade outfit.
With two wickets and two maidens to his name, Osborn would concede just the 11 runs from his full eight overs to gain family bragging rights over brother Luke (1-34).
The final name on the list is the man that just keeps plugging along.
Blackwood found himself in the wickets once again, this time bagging not one, not two, but three scalps - all bowled - to finish with 3-14 in Centenary Cup.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
