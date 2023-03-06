Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Breaking

Canobolas Rural Fire Service brigades conduct patrols on 'high alert' while woman treated for smoke inhalation as bushfires burn across Central West

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated March 6 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange fire brigades are conducting patrols on high alert while a woman is being treated for smoke inhalation as an out of control bushfire rages near Tambaroora.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.