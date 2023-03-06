Orange fire brigades are conducting patrols on high alert while a woman is being treated for smoke inhalation as an out of control bushfire rages near Tambaroora.
Hot, dry and windy conditions in the region have resulted in the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) declaring a total fire ban for March 6 with the fire danger rating sitting at extreme.
Wind gusts of over 50 kilometres per hour have been consistently recorded throughout the day with speeds of 57 km/h and 56 km/h reached at 12pm and 1.50pm respectively.
The temperature has also hovered around the 30 degree mark since 1pm.
In response, over 10 schools in the Orange region were deemed non-operational for Monday. The CWD has contacted the Department of Education regarding any potential school closures for March 7.
District Manager at Canobolas RFS Brett Bowden said conditions would ease slightly but another total fire ban would be in place for March 7.
"Tomorrow (Tuesday) is still looking like a high fire danger day. It will back off somewhat but we are expecting it will be at the upper-end of that high fire danger rating," he said.
"We are again in a total fire ban for Tuesday."
"We have have brigades and tankers patrolling so we've got people on fairly high alert. It's in conditions like this that any ignition will take hold quite rapidly."- Canobolas RFS District Manager Brett Bowden
Mr Bowden said RFS personal were conducting regular patrols in tankers with any ignition likely to spread quickly.
"In our own areas we have multiple brigades on standby at stations," he said.
"We have have brigades and tankers patrolling so we've got people on fairly high alert. It's in conditions like this that any ignition will take hold quite rapidly.
"The intensity of any fires will become dangerous very quickly.
"Pretty much for most of the day it's been the wind that has really driven that fire danger rating.
"It's certainly hot for Orange, it's about that 32 degree mark. It's relatively dry with a humidity levels below 20 per cent.
"We've had wins gusting up to 60-odd km/h during the day, mainly from the north and north-west. Late this afternoon we will see a south-westerly change and the winds will abate somewhat.
"It's still very challenging weather at the moment."
There are multiple fires being responded to across the Central West.
Firefighters are battling an out of control bushfire near Tambaroora, about 40 kilometres north-east of Orange, which began on Sunday, March 5.
A young woman in the Tambaroora area is being treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation. It is believed the incident is related to the bushfire.
An emergency warning has been issued for the Alpha Road bushfire in the Tambaroora area north of Bathurst, with residents told it's too late to leave and they should seek shelter.
An emergency warning is the highest level of bushfire alert and people need to take action immediately.
To the north, Toongi residents have been told it's too late to leave as a bushfire approaches. The fire is currently 700 hectares in size and is out of control.
