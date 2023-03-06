Orange is emerging as frontrunner to house a new multi-million dollar greyhound racing facility as the industry's peak body ramps up lobbying.
A "mass" sit-in to garner council endorsement at Tuesday night's Civic Centre meeting is planned by the NSW Greyhound Breeders, Owners & Trainers Association (GBOTA).
Destruction of Bathurst's Kennerson Park during floods last year opened the door to peak body funding construction of a replacement track in Orange, Lithgow, Dubbo, or Bathurst.
Senior staff from Orange City Council have confirmed "preliminary" discussions with the peak body. NSW MP Phil Donato has also championed the push.
Councillors themselves have been lukewarm. At its last meeting the elected body turned down further information, voting 7-3 to offer Bathurst right-of-refusal following a push from Cr Tony Mileto.
The debate is due to return Tuesday night. A motion from Cr Jeff Whitton requests: "Council work with Greyhound Racing NSW and GBOTA to establish a Greyhound track and precinct in Orange."
GBOTA CEO Allan Hilzinger has driven from Sydney to brief councillors on its possible development. The group is meeting from 6pm at Robertson Park before walking across to the Civic Centre meeting at 6.30pm.
"We want to stamp out some of the false information that has been presented," Orange GBOTA representative Josh Jones told the Central Western Daily Monday.
He said GBOTA is favouring Orange due to the now-abandoned Highland's Paceway - proposed for conversion - already licensed for racing. No suitable Bathurst site holds the same credentials.
Other Orange sites explored by council staff include the former sports precinct on the Northern Distributor, a block adjacent to Orange Airport, and land within the existing Towac Park horse track.
This week's motion says the project would bring tourists to Orange, increase diversity of sporting options, and be compatible with the town's "rich history" of greyhound racing.
Cr Mileto - also the National Party candidate for Orange at this year's NSW election - says he believes it would be "unfair" to take greyhound racing from Bathurst after its track was destroyed by a natural disaster.
Following the last council meeting, he told the CWD: "What I consider is how a state [government] decision will impact on the local economy or ratepayers.
"I've been quite clear that I believe Bathurst should have the first opportunity to maintain the site and look for another track. Should they not be able to do that, I'm quite happy to speak about it coming to Orange.
"Questions need to be asked - and answers need to be given - about how that's going to look. We haven't got to that point in time yet."
New land developments, event sponsorship, will also be raised at Tuesday's council meeting.
