Central Western Daily
Home/Comment
Comment

Matters of State, with Phil Donato: Orange MP calls for NSW Regional Health Strategic Plan 2022-2032 to be fixed

By Phil Donato
Updated March 7 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Rural Health Inquiry was established on September 16, 2020 to inquire into and report on health outcomes and access to health and hospital services in rural, regional and remote New South Wales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.