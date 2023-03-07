The Rural Health Inquiry was established on September 16, 2020 to inquire into and report on health outcomes and access to health and hospital services in rural, regional and remote New South Wales.
Hearings were held across regional NSW, with the Inquiry receiving evidence and feedback from medical professionals and members of the rural community about the deficiencies, gaps, under-resourcing and deteriorating health services out here in the regions.
In May last year the report was finalised and published.
The inquiry found the NSW Rural health system is in crisis and is failing its country residents. Forty-four recommendations were made by the Inquiry.
The last NSW Regional Health Strategic plan expired in 2021.
Late last month, under authorisation of the Minister for Regional Health, The Hon. Bronnie Taylor MLC, a new regional health strategic plan titled, NSW Regional Health Strategic Plan 2022-2032 was released.
Given the new plan is the Liberal National Government's blueprint for regional health for the next decade, one would reasonably assume Minister Taylor would have ensured key Rural Health Inquiry recommendations were incorporated into the regional health plan for the next decade?
However, the Minister failed to ensure recommendations 11 and 38 were fully incorporated into the important regional health plan, being:
Recommendation 11: "That NSW Health work with the Australian Government collaboratively to immediately invest in the development and implementation of a 10-year Rural and remote Medical and Health Workforce Recruitment and Retention Strategy. This should be done in consultation with rural, regional, and remote local government, schools, community services, human services, unions, professional organisations, general practice, pharmacists, and community organisations. It must also address hospital and general practice workforce shortages..."
Recommendation 38: "That the NSW Government ensure that the development of the next Rural Health Plan:
Firstly, Minister Taylor authorised the publication of the new NSW Regional Health Strategic Plan 2022-2032, without any clear data on projections or sourcing.
Where was the consultation in our communities?
Secondly, Minister Taylor's 10-year plan is now released with no general consultation, as recommended.
There are no clear measurable and quantifiable goals in the new report.
How are we to improve regional health delivery and outcomes without acknowledging failings and working towards a clear purpose?
A satisfaction survey from a local rural hospital is not enough.
Minister Taylor has been derelict in her duty, having failed to incorporate these important recommendations into the new NSW Regional Health Strategic Plan 2022-2032.
Absent the minister's incorporation of these recommendations, the minister and her health bureaucrats are significantly relieved of responsibility, scrutiny and accountability.
Local communities and stakeholders have virtually no say whatsoever in contributing to establishing measurable needs within their own community!
The Nationals say they're for regional NSW, and it's even in their advertising.
The Nationals' Regional Health Minister has demonstrated the clear opposite, having consciously ignored key recommendations from a NSW Parliament-sanctioned inquiry into rural health - which is in crisis!
It's a slap in the face to all those people who contributed to the important inquiry, to the inquiry itself and the communities of rural and regional NSW.
I'll be calling for the new Government to withdraw this hastily published plan, and produce a new plan which incorporates the reasonable recommendations of the Rural Health Inquiry and after having undertaken necessary community and local stakeholder consultation.
