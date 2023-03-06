Central Western Daily

Volunteers fill trailer for Clean Up Australia Day in Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated March 7 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:00am
Clean Up Australia Day 2023 in Orange NSW. Pictures supplied.

Scooters, melted office equipment, and a full trailer of plastic waste was recovered from one Orange park this weekend. Volunteers told the CWD: "We'd never seen it so bad."

