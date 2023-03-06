Scooters, melted office equipment, and a full trailer of plastic waste was recovered from one Orange park this weekend. Volunteers told the CWD: "We'd never seen it so bad."
About 30 residents gave up their Sunday for the annual Clean Up Australia Day initiative. Public spaces from Woodward Street to Anson Street were cleared.
The group covering Moulder Park skatepark and the attached creek spent the day removing bags of waste. Graffiti was washed from the public toilets.
"It was horrific and disappointing ... We'd never seen it so bad," Environmentally Concerned Citizens of Orange president Neil Jones said.
"This is a wonderful community asset and there needs to be much greater respect ... There's also a lot of parental responsibility needed."
In other areas volunteers reported less rubbish than in previous years. Greens councillor David Mallard said in an online post:
"While Clean Up Australia Day is a chance for those in the community who care to make a difference, the real solutions we need are more education."
More than half-a-million volunteers participate in the Clean Up Australia Day campaign each year nationally. In 2022 about 16.5 million tonnes of rubbish was collected.
