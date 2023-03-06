With family roots dating back to the 1800s, Lucy Wilson knows a thing or two about what the people of Orange want.
Owner and operator of the newest Thinkwater store to open in the country, Mrs Wilson was keen to let people know what they're all about.
"Thinkwater Orange are an independently owned business, part of the Thinkwater group. They're a group of pumps, irrigation and filtration businesses that are based throughout NSW, QLD, WA and New Zealand," she said.
"The business is run by myself and my husband Rex is part of the technical team. We've been involved in the water and irrigation industry for about 40 years as a family owned business previously. We wanted to expand into the Orange area to give people another choice of pumps, irrigation and filtration."
The store - located at 125 Moulder Street - opened on February 27 and will operate Monday through Saturday.
Mrs Wilson made sure to note that although they are part of an international organisation, they were independently owned.
"We run it the way we want to run it," she said.
"The money you spend here is going back into the local community. Commercial and industrial pumps is something we've got experience in, as well as commercial irrigation. We have good staff with technical knowledge, with some of our pump technicians having worked in the industry for four decades."
Having worked for many years in the automotive industry, Harrison Bird was frequently asked by customers if he could finance them with a car, a house and many other assets.
After the questions kept coming, Mr Bird decided it was time to go out on his own and opened Yellow Brick Road's latest branch in Orange on Friday.
As principal mortgage broker, Mr Bird was on hand to welcome a number of people to his new franchise that included Yellow Brick Road executive chairman and Sydney Roosters board member Mark Bouris along with Orange City Council mayor Jason Hamling, Member for Orange Phil Donato and Member for Calare Andrew Gee.
Mr Bird said a number of factors had him sold on starting his career with the business.
"I looked around at all the franchises to figure out which one I should go with and Yellow Brick Road ticked all the boxes for me and then the face of Mark Bouris added to that," he said.
"When people came to me at a car yard they said I want this type of car or want to buy a house and I wasn't able to do it ... so I went out my own, (and having) that network still helps."
The new franchisee added the executive chairman's popularity throughout Australia and his interactions with head of distribution Travis Hall solidified his decision.
"The big thing was Mark's face, he's got so many podcasts and the network he's got," Mr Bird said.
"Then speaking to Travis, they were so welcoming and even before I started they were welcoming me to events, so the reach I can get from Mark and the support they offered me before I signed on was really good."
Mr Bird predicts his next six to 12 months will be non-stop.
"I'm ridiculously busy at the moment, growing the brand is the thing. We've got a few employees at the moment and we're just going to keep going and keep growing," he said.
With branches open in Tamworth, Ballarat, Townsville, Mackay and Cairns, Mr Hall said the company intends to keep expanding outside of the metro areas and fill a hole vacated by the big banks.
"Regional is a big focus for us because we see the banks are declining, closing branches and they don't necessarily offer assistance with commercial lending and equipment finance," he said.
"They're pushing them (localised branches) to the main cities, then the relationship is lost to some degree in terms of having that localised feel.
"I drove in here and saw a whole heap of bulldozers, earth moving equipment, farming machinery and we can help finance those.
"We have 56 lenders on our panel, and cover all those different segments. Every single scenario that comes across your desk, if they've got a heartbeat we can actually assist them and help them finance it."
A new climbing wall is coming to the Central West following an $80,000 grant from the NSW Government.
Blayney Rotary Club and Blayney Shire Council will partner up to build the wall in Centrepoint Fitness Complex After. This decision followed a survey of the young people in the region which found a climbing wall was the "standout winner."
Member of Blayney Rotary Club member Mike Whitten said this project had been in the pipeline for years.
"We began this project almost three years ago surveying young people and raising funds for the project," Mr Whitten said.
"The Rotary Club wanted to provide locals with something different and exciting to do, we are very appreciative of the council and NSW government's support."
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said this would be a great addition to the Blayney community.
"The climbing wall will be a unique addition to the community and an activity that everyone can enjoy," he said.
"This wall will not only be used by locals for fun but emergency service teams can practice training drills as well."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
