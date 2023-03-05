Competing in the half marathon of the Orange Running Festival, Anne Drummond was struggling with three kilometres left.
Her left hamstring was twitching, and right calf wasn't 100 per cent.
"I thought I don't know which way to lean," she said.
Then with 100 metres remaining, she felt someone grab her hand.
That someone was Doctor Rob Zielinski, the man that helped save her life during her fight with stage four cancer.
From there, hand in hand, the two crossed the finish line for a heart-warming ending with Dr Zielinski competing in the 10km event.
"I saw Ann on the turn and knew she was out in front of me," he said.
"I was chasing my 13-year-old son and caught him and then I saw Ann from behind and thought that'd be really nice to finish the race with her."
Drummond admitted it would've been a slow finish to the race without her doctor's support.
"I probably wouldn't have run the last 100m quite so fast if it wasn't for Dr Zielinski catching me," she said.
For the cancer survivor, Orange's half marathon is just another step in an inspirational running journey.
When she was diagnosed in 2017, Drummond decided, in her own words, it was time to change from being a 'bit of a couch potato'.
"As treatment was going on I did a lot of reading and the more I read it was suggested you need to be active and so I started doing the park run," she said.
"I started that in 2017 when I had my first lot of chemotherapy and had a chemo pump attached.
"I was only walking at that stage, there was no way I could run five kilometres in 2017 so that's been the progress since then.
"(After that), I was in a group with some friends and we got a bit competitive and decided we wanted to improve our own times so started a bit of training and thought well let's go up to the next level."
From there, Drummond completed the 10km race at Orange Running Festival last year and a half marathon in Dubbo.
"Now I've very foolishly entered the Sydney Marathon in September," she added.
Dr Zielinski, who Drummond describes as 'the best thing since slice bread' said the amount of physical activity from his patient isn't very common.
"Not with stage four cancer, Ann's done amazing and turned her fitness around," he said.
"She's a very impressive lady, over the years she sends me emails about what she's achieved and I think it's really powerful for her to be able to achieve that.
"It's empowering to go to a patient group and show it's all possible when you come out the other side, she's achieved greatness.
Drummond that physical prowess has a lot to do with the work her oncologist did.
"I can thank this man for actually being here," she said.
"I'm much fitter now than I was when I was first diagnosed ... I used to play a lot of sport, but I'm really enjoying my running and the less I see this man the better."
And while Drummond's achievements are outstanding, she did admit she's just grateful to still be alive.
"I am one of the lucky ones, only one in five respond to chemotherapy, and it was very fortuitous that Dr Zielinski could secure that for me so we were lucky to get that and lucky I was a respondent," she said.
"There's been a lot of luck involved, it was bad luck to get it but I've been lucky throughout the treatment."
And as for that magical moment when they both crossed the line, Drummond summed it up perfectly.
"It was great, it was special, I was hoping to find Dr Zielinksi and get a photo with him," she said.
"When he grabbed my hand it was really special."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.