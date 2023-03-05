Central Western Daily
Over 10 NSW public schools near Orange to close after NSW RFS declares total fire ban citing 'extreme' danger

Updated March 6 2023 - 10:55am, first published 9:15am
Over 10 public schools in the Orange region will be non-operational on Monday, March 6 due to an extreme fire danger warning.

