Over 10 public schools in the Orange region will be non-operational on Monday, March 6 due to an extreme fire danger warning.
The NSW Government announced on Sunday evening that 34 public schools would be closed as a precaution after the NSW Rural Fire Service declared a total fire ban.
There are 11 schools in the region that will be non-operational, they are as follows:
There are also a number of schools in Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon that are closed. At this stage it is only public schools affected.
Borenore Public School said while the school would be closed on Monday, an excursion on Tuesday and sports carnival on Wednesday would go ahead.
"As there is no risk involved, our excursion to the museum on Tuesday will go ahead as planned. In addition the OSSA Sports Carnival will also go ahead on Wednesday," principal Maxine Thompson wrote on Facebook.
"If the period of being non-operational is extended we will notify parents through social media on Wednesday evening.
"We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause families having to make alternative arrangements for their children but their safety is of paramount importance."
Canobolas Public School principal Meg Manson wrote on Facebook that no teachers or students would be on-site on Monday and they would keep parents updated.
"The school will be advised tomorrow afternoon, as further information comes to hand," she said.
"As soon as we know we will inform our community.
"Thank you for your understanding. Our apologies to all families for the inconvenience of having to make alternative arrangements for your children."
The RFS said all fire permits were cancelled for Cabonne, Cowra, Orange and Blayney local government areas.
A total fire ban means you cannot light, maintain or use a fire in the open, or carry out any activity in the open that causes, or is likely to cause, a fire.
General purpose hot works, such as welding, grinding or gas cutting or any activity that produces a spark or flame, are not to be done in the open.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
