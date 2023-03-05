KWS Barracudas made their intention for the Orange Water Polo season clear on Thursday.
The students took down clubmates KWS Kingfish 15-0 in their opens division clash.
It was a dominant display from the outset, with Barracudas up 9-0 by half-time.
While their attack was clearly on target, the defence was also excellent to help maintain a clean sheet.
Goals were shared across the team with Joe Denman, Brad Kildey, Ned Jones and Emily Clunas bagging a double each.
Platypus Silver turned in a strong performance to edge out Goal Diggers 7-6.
The two sides went into the final period locked at 5-all.
Lachie Pettiford rifled a shot in for Goal Diggers but Benny Watt and Gus Wilson were able to slam in a goal each for the Platypus to steal the win.
It was a good night for the Platypus with Gold downing the Flounders 3-1.
Meg Richardson was strong in attack, scoring two goals for the Platypus.
In the intermediates division, Heath Vaughan netted four goals to help Orange Water Dragons to a 8-3 win over KWS Mantas.
Reggie Staniforth matched this goal-scoring effort for KWS Killer Whales as they downed KWS Bluebottles 11-0.
KWS Nessies were able to hold off a fast-finishing KWS Mantas to record a 7-6 victory.
In the junior games, a four-goal effort from Hugh Nash wasn't quite enough for KWS Hydra as they went down 6-4 to KWS Kraken, and Orange Water Dragons toppled Orange Lear Jets 8-2.
