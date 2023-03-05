Central Western Daily

Guy Fitzpatrick, 45, convicted in court of contravening an AVO

By Court Reporter
Updated March 5 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police suspected man was affected by alcohol as he appeared in court to protest AVO

INTOXICATED at court - as believed by police - to protest an apprehended violence order he breached the day before has added to a man's growing criminal record.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.