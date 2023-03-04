Central Western Daily
GoFundMe set up to support Tallis Tobin in his battle with acute myeloid leukaemia

By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 5 2023 - 8:32am, first published 6:00am
The Bathurst community has rallied behind Tallas Tobin, in his battle against cancer.

THE Bathurst community has rallied behind Tallis Tobin after the young rugby league talent was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last week.

