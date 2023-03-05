Central Western Daily

NSW Government releases Crown Land for 100 house lots in Forbes

By News Room
March 5 2023 - 3:00pm
NSW Upper House MP Sam Farraway with Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller on the land, off Farnell Street and Watson Close.

Up to 100 house blocks, including social and affordable housing, are to be released in North Forbes.

