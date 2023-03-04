Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Our Places

Our places | Mighty effort to save Eugowra's Museum and Bushranger Centre exhibits after November 2022 flood

By Newsroom
March 4 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eugowra's Museum and Bushranger Centre is home to so much of the community's story - from bushrangers through farming innovation, photographs to items once used day-to-day in family homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.