Four boys in Dubbo have been charged with alleged property-related offences following a proactive three-day police operation in the region.
During the operation, PolAir detected a group of people who had walked through the grounds of a school and retirement village in the West Dubbo area about 12.30am on Friday, March 3.
The group allegedly attempted to break into a vehicle and opened the door of another vehicle, where they allegedly took a remote for a garage door, which they opened and entered.
A short time later, four boys - aged 11, 13, 14 and 16 were arrested at about 1.30am on Champagne Drive and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The 16-year-old boy was charged with trespassing, aggravated break and enter in company steal, attempted aggravated break and enter dwelling in company with intent to steal, and larceny.
The 11-year-old boy was charged with common assault, stalk/intimidate with intent to cause fear of physical harm, trespassing, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, attempted aggravated break and enter dwelling in company with intent to steal, and larceny.
The 13 and 14-year-old boys were charged with trespassing, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and stealing, attempted aggravated break and enter dwelling in company with intent to steal, and larceny.
They were granted strict conditional bail to appear before a children's court on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Operation Furious was conducted between Tuesday, February 28 and and Friday, March 3, and used intelligence to target known locations for traffic, property and criminal offences.
The high-visibility operation involved officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District's Traffic and Highway Patrol, the Proactive Crime Team, the Dog Unit, PolAir and general duties officers.
During the course of the operation, police issued seven traffic infringement notices, eight vehicle searches were conducted as well as two breach of bail detections and one drug detection.
Police plan to conduct similar proactive operations moving forward.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.