Central Western Daily
Breaking

Man charged with domestic violence offences following alleged burnout in Frost Street, Orange

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man who allegedly performed burnouts in an Orange street has been charged with domestic violence offences. File picture

A man who allegedly performed burnouts in an Orange street has been charged with domestic violence offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.