A man who allegedly performed burnouts in an Orange street has been charged with domestic violence offences.
On Thursday March 2 officers from highway patrol and the Central West Police District were conducting patrols through Orange as part of a traffic operation.
Police received reports of a car allegedly doing burnouts in Frost Street at around 8pm. Following some inquiries police arrived at a unit complex on Frost Street and seized a blue Ford Falcon Sedan which was unregistered.
Officers issued a criminal infringement notice for offensive conduct to the 27-year old male owner. He was also arrested, taken to Orange Police Station and formally charged with common assault (domestic violence) and stalk/intimidation.
He was granted bail and will front Orange Local Court on March 7.
Police would like to remind drivers to obey road rules and drive sensibly following Thursday's events.
