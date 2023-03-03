For 20 years Lee Stinson went as hard as he could to win the Golden Eagle tournament.
In the last four years it seems he's found the perfect partner in Corey Wedlock.
In 2020, the two combined for Stinson's first Golden Eagle win, and in 2023 they were victorious again in a dominant grand final display.
So how will they celebrate the win?
More bowls.
"I'm actually off to Warilla for a game of Pennants at 6:30 tonight," Stinson laughed.
"There might be a couple (beers) on the trip because I'm not driving."
The refreshments will be well deserved for Stinson and Wedlock who managed to fightback in the second half after falling behind early to Carl Healey and Ben Twist.
Stinson said he always believed his team was in the game.
"I thought we were a chance at halfway, we probably deserved to be further behind but things went out way and we were only a couple behind," he said.
"When we were close at halfway and hadn't played our best stanza I was reasonably confident if we played a bit better we'd be a chance at coming over the top."
Play a bit better they did, with Stinson proving why he's one of the best in the region and Wedlock showing his Commonwealth Games experience.
Wedlock continued to place bowls near the jack, constantly piercing the slightest gaps between the oppositions bowls.
With the Warilla boys up by 11 points, the opposition needed a miracle and in the 19th round, the end was restarted on four occasions due to the jack being hit out.
On the fourth time, it couldn't be done again by Healey with Stinson and Wedlock the winners.
"It's a great trophy, I'm lucky enough to have done it before with Lee. We didn't have the chance to go back-to-back but we got another chance and I'm absolutely stoked to have won that trophy," Wedlock said.
Stinson was also understandably delighted to be a champion once more.
"I'm obviously stoked to get a second title, it's always been a big aim to get this trophy every year," he said.
"I've been trying for 20 years now and lucky enough to have two in the last three goes and I'm obviously thrilled for Corey too, he's made a big effort to come here and play in Orange this week."
Stinson went on to praise his partner after his sensational efforts in the final rounds led them to victory.
"He's fantastic, I rate him in the top two players of Australia," he said.
"He's proven over the last five or six years with all his representative commitments overseas and in Australia.
"He's a great guy to play with, really easy going and can play all the shots, it's great to have the opportunity to play with someone like Corey."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
