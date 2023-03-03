Car found burnt out in Spring Hill

Yet another car has been set alight around the city, this time on the outskirts of Orange.
Officers attached to Central West Police District are conducting inquiries after they were called following reports of car fire on Nixon Road, Spring Hill on the morning of Friday, March 3.
A spokesman for NSW Police said: "Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service extinguished the blaze.
"No injuries have been reported."
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
As of early Friday afternoon, it was not yet confirmed by police if or when the car was stolen. No arrests have been made.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
