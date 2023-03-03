Central Western Daily

Car found burnt out in Spring Hill

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated March 3 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 1:00pm
A car was set alight in Nixon Road, Spring Hill, on Friday, March 3. Picture by TNV.

Yet another car has been set alight around the city, this time on the outskirts of Orange.

