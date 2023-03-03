"You can see where all the money goes, it's not out here."
Those are the words of Grants Express owner Todd Ostini when he heard the news that the Labor government would scrap the Great Western Highway tunnel project near Blackheath if elected in the upcoming state election.
Having owned his courier service for more than 20 years, the born and bred Orange man said he wasn't surprised to see communities west of the mountains miss out.
"Are you serious," he said when told of Labor's plan/
"They always say that NSW stands for Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong and once you get over the mountains, they don't really care. It's typical of the Labor government I think."
NSW Labor said $1.1 billion allocated in the state budget for the proposed tunnel would be redirected to roads across western Sydney and regional NSW if it wins office.
Opposition Leader Chris Minns said Labor was not convinced that the NSW Government had "properly completed its planning" for the 11-kilometre "unfunded tunnel" from Little Hartley to Blackheath.
"This could be an $8 to $11 billion tunnel," he told the Future Western Sydney event.
"It has no business case. And it only has $1.1 billion allocated to it in the budget. And let's be clear, that does not buy you an 11km tunnel under the Blue Mountains.
"The remaining $10 billion cannot be found. It's not in the budget - and is completely unfunded. That $1.1 billion is far better spent on local roads across western Sydney and regional NSW."
Mr Minns estimated the cost of the tunnel could end up being in the $8 to $11 billion range.
But Mr Ostini said this mindset was "short-sighted" and "not surprising."
"There was talk about a road to Mudgee for years and they nipped that in the bud as well," he added.
"I understand with all the floods that there's a lot of potholes and roads that need repaired, but you look at all the construction they've got going on around Sydney and up the coastal highways, you can see where all the money goes, it's not out here."
Mr Ostini, who has previously spoken out about the impact that rising petrol costs would have on businesses such as his own, believed the tunnel would solve two major issues.
"We only really send one semi to Sydney every day, but even if it's 15 minutes saved each way, that's 2.5 hours a week. When you add that up over the years, that's a lot of savings in wages, fuel, everything." he said of the benefits the tunnel would provide.
"You've got some of these other truck companies that could have multiple vehicles going on that road. This decision doesn't surprise me at all."
But it's not just costs to businesses that Mr Ostini pointed to. He also noted how a tunnel through the Blue Mountains would make trips to and from Sydney "much safer" for not only truck drivers, but everyone.
"I feel it's an accident waiting to happen, so the safer they can make these roads, the better," he said.
"If you come down there with a full load of freight on your truck through that Mount Vic pass, it's extremely dangerous.
"Not even with a trailer on, you can feel the weight of the vehicle trying to propel you down the hill. I can only imagine what it's like as a semi-trailer driver."
In 2022, federal agency Infrastructure Australia (IA) concluded the cost of upgrading the Great Western Highway from Katoomba to Blackheath and from Little Hartley to Lithgow exceeded the benefits.
After evaluating the business case, IA said the project would have a net loss of over half-a-billion dollars - $579.5 million to be exact.
