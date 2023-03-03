Central Western Daily
Home/News/NSW Election

Labor's plan to scrap Great Western Highway tunnel slammed by Orange business owner

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
March 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Todd Ostini (front) is upset about the Labor party's plan to scrap the Great Western Highway tunnel project if elected. Picture by Jude Keogh.

"You can see where all the money goes, it's not out here."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.