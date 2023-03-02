Orange Runners Festival is back, and it's bigger and better than ever.
While that might seem like cliché we trot out for the sake of it, it's relevant for this year's edition because organisers have been blown away by the amount of interest in the competition. So much so that in the lead up to the event, they had to tell people hoping to join the half marathon that it's full and they'll have to do the marathon. Those competitors said yes, and good luck to them.
"It's unreal, we've had over 2000 entries, and sold out most of our races," race director Anthony Daintith said.
"That's a record - it's the best ever, biggest and best ever."
So with those records off the track considered, will that translate into records on the track?
"Who knows?," Daintith said.
"Whether it's records breaking or people doing their first 5 kilometre, or some of them running for the first time is an achievement, who knows?
"There's good runners coming and people running for the first time, there'll be former winners in the field, the weather looks good so that helps."
With such incredible figures, both Daintith and fellow committee member Sue Klose said there was a number of factors behind the push for participation.
"We've done very good promotions and COVID is behind us," they said.
"It's the first event like this of the year, there's pent up demand and it's more local than it often is.
"The mile events are getting over 400 people which is huge, clearly there's an appetite for the full range, particularly the family friendly events."
In terms of specific numbers, the marathon has attracted 60 more people than last year while, as mentioned, the half marathon is sold out.
The split between outsiders and locals for the whole event sits at 50/50 with a third of other visitors from Sydney.
Just under 100 people are from the ACT, with 300 to 400 from regional NSW. People are also coming from Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and Victoria while there's also three overseas competitors.
Two 99-year-olds will compete in the community mile along with a two-year-old.
Saturday's mile event starts with the Women's Mile at 5:00pm and ends with the Community Mile at 5:45pm.
Sunday's marathon starts at 7am, the half marathon at 7:30am, 10k at 9:15am and 5k at 10:30am.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
