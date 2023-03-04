Central Western Daily
Good News

Bob Cutler and Missy reunited after she went missing in the valleys outside of Peel for 11 days

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated March 5 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob Cutler with Missy after she went missing for 11 days. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs

Eleven days of heartbreak, sorrow and hope have come to an end for Bob Cutler and his best friend Missy, who have been reunited after the beloved pet went missing from her home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.