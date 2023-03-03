One hundred years after Orange's first light pole was erected, a ceremony has taken place to unveil a new heritage sign to mark the occasion.
It was more than 40 years after gas-powered street lighting began in 1877 that the council began the switch to locally-generated electricity in the 1920s.
The first electric light pole was erected in January 1923 and turned on in September that year.
In celebration of that achievement members Orange deputy mayor Gerald Power, council staff, members of the Orange Historical Society, Essential Energy and past Essential Energy team members attended an unveiling of the new sign near the old Town Hall at the corner of Byng and Andson streets.
Orange Deputy Mayor Cr Gerald Power said the coming of electricity is an important milestone in the city's history.
"We've come a long way since the days of the late 1800s when Orange's city streets were illuminated by 80 gas-powered street lights," Cr Power said.
"In the early days lamplighters would travel around 29 kilometres on horseback every evening to ignite the lamps, returning at midnight to extinguish them.
"It's always important to remember our history and the milestones that brought us to where we are today, and council is pleased to be working with Essential Energy to mark this occasion and celebrate the LED street light technology that keeps us safe at night today."
Essential Energy CEO John Cleland said the company was grateful to the council and historical society for its collaborative efforts in helping commemorate the valuable piece of local history.
"The standing of this pole 100 years ago represented an evolution of electricity innovation, which continues today, with Essential Energy investing in new technologies to create a smarter grid to ensure safe and reliable power for customers in Orange and across NSW," he said.
The new heritage sign includes a photograph of Mayor Arthur Colvin helping to erect the first power pole in 1923.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
