The Bettinzoli family know just how hard life can be when you have a child prematurely born.
For Rach Bettinzoli - who gave birth to son Eddie at just 34 weeks - the experience was unlike any she had ever encountered.
"Looking back, it is really tough. Even looking at those photos of him being so small is still tough to look at," she said.
It was 2014 when doctors had to perform an emergency caesarean section where they found that Mrs Bettinzoli's placenta had ruptured.
Baby Eddie's lungs were not fully developed so he was mechanically ventilated and airlifted to Liverpool Hospital where he received specialist care.
Mother and son were separated for the first few days which was tough on all parties involved. But, when Eddie was well enough, the Special Care Nursery team at Orange Base Hospital arranged for him to be brought back to Orange where he met mum for the first time.
But once Mrs Bettinzoli was able to join her husband Mark in Sydney, they started to count time in 48 hour intervals.
"That's where weigh-ins are so important," she said.
"Being in those 48 hour windows was really tough. I'll never forget the day that the nurse told us that if Eddie gained any weight at all, we'd get to go home."
Eddie is now a fighting fit 8-year-old and he and his family are keen to make a difference in the community.
At the upcoming Orange Running Festival on March 4 and 5, Eddie and his dad will be taking on the 5km race, while Mrs Bettinzoli and two of her other three children - Hugh and Addison - will run the mile.
With Running for Premature Babies being the partner charity for this year's event, the Bettinzoli family thought it would be the perfect opportunity for them to give back.
"My greatest hope is that with enough money raised, there can be more equipment for regional areas, so that families can be kept together," Mrs Bettinzoli said.
"I know how tough it would be for families if it wasn't their first child. How difficult that would be for them to be in Sydney and then half of their family is left in Orange."
The charity helps fund lifesaving neonatal equipment, giving premature babies a better chance of survival
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
