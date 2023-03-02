Having competed at the Commonwealth Games and Lawn Bowls World Championships, Corey Wedlock is a man familiar with every possible arena.
He needed all that experience in the semi final of Orange City Bowling Club's Golden Eagle tournament when him and Lee Stinson were in a neck and neck contest with the Nelsons.
The former duo brought it home in an 18-15 nail-biter, to land themselves a spot in the coveted grand final, with the two winning the tournament together back in 2020.
That year was Wedlock's first foray into the Golden Eagle competition while it was also Stinson's first win, having competed for many years.
For Wedlock, the desire to win back that crown motivated him to return.
"(I came in 2020) because Lee came to Warilla and started playing there, so we just teamed up and thought we'd have a go," he said.
"Winning and not being able to defend the title (in 2021 and 2022) means it was a good to have a crack with Lee again."
That 2020 victory for Wedlock was another accolade in an impressive career.
Having started playing bowls when he was eight, from there he's won two Trans Tasman tournaments, claimed Multi-nations victories and a gold in the Welsh 10 Nations fours.
Wedlock was also awarded the International Male bowler of the year in 2020.
As a bowler with international fame, Wedlock said preparation for an event like the Golden Eagle has essentially been through playing in various events.
"Obviously playing in different formats and events, it (preparation) depends on what sort of discipline you're performing in," he said.
"I've had so much on that I've nearly played 15 (games) in the last 18 days, I haven't been able to train but been playing a lot. It depends from event to event (how you prepare) and you need to be wary of wearing yourself out."
Watching on as the Golden Eagle entered its nail-biting rounds and finals, it was obvious how much strategy and skill goes into the big moments.
Wedlock agreed when it comes to the business end of the tournament, a competitor's mentality comes to the forefront.
"Yeah 100 per cent it does, there's been a study done before that bowls is 70 per cent mental and 30 per cent physical," he said.
"You have to be mentally focused and on your game all the time. One bad mistake or one bad shot selection can cost you the game.
"In the high performance Bowls Australia (program) you're always working on the one percenters where you can get better and try and progress even more as a powerhouse nation."
Wedlock added the key to a quality performance, just like in the semi-final of the Golden Eagle, it all comes down to staying optimistic.
"We just started off and got in the game early with a bit of confidence - that was a little bit tricky out there then and we just had to stay positive and push all the way to the finish," he said.
And while all bowls tournaments are serious events - there is time to enjoy yourself.
Wedlock's Bowls Australia profile lists his favourite foods as chicken parmigiana and tacos and said while it's 'probably not the ideal' diet of a high performance lawn bowls athlete, it's always good to put the feet up in a high pressure environment.
"You're allowed to indulge when you've got time off," he laughed.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
