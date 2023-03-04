Orange MP Phil Donato has hit back at a claim by Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor that he hasn't met with her about issues in his electorate.
Earlier this week Mr Donato lambasted the state government's Regional Health Strategic Plan 2022-23 and said more transparency was needed regarding time and availability of treatment.
"We continually raise the issue that there are no metrics relating to the availability of treatment, or the time taken for treatment to be offered and delivered," he said in a joint statement with Barwon MP Roy Butler.
"The reason this focus is avoided is because it will simply immediately identify a massive under resourcing for regional and rural health, hiding from scrutiny of under resourcing is not a good enough reason to avoid placing that style of metric in a strategic regional health plan."
The Central Western Daily posed questions to Ms Taylor regarding Mr Donato's criticisms to which she responded that she hadn't heard from him.
"Despite being the Minister for Regional Health for more than 14 months, the Member for Orange is yet to contact me in relation to regional health issues in his community," she told this masthead.
"The [strategic] plan provides a roadmap for the future provision of health services in regional, rural and remote NSW with key priorities including a strengthened regional health workforce, better access to high quality health services, expanded integration of care and building community engagement."
In response Mr Donato said he was 'disappointed' with the minister's comments.
"One now has to wonder what statements the Minister makes are true, or not," he told the CWD.
"I'm disappointed in Minister Taylor's statement suggesting I have not contacted her regarding regional health issues since she was appointed Minister for Regional Health and Mental Health, which is a complete falsehood.
"This behaviour is why the broader community lack confidence in government leaders, and what they say.
"The Hon. Bronwyn Taylor MLC was appointed Minister for Mental Health, Regional Health and Women on 21 December 2021. Since that date, I've written to Minister Taylor on at least 26 occasions, 22 of which relate specifically to regional health issues I raised on behalf of the communities of the Orange electorate.
"According to my records, Minister Taylor required to be sent follow-up letters on at least four occasions to receive her response. There are at least another four letters I've written to Minister Taylor, which she has yet to respond to."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
