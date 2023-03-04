Central Western Daily
Home/News/NSW Election
Nsw Election

'Complete falsehood': Orange MP Phil Donato accuses Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor of lying

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
March 4 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange MP Phil Donato has hit back at a claim by Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor that he hasn't met with her about issues in his electorate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.