For a decade now a dedicated lobby group has been fighting to get a morning train service from Orange to Sydney.
Anyone who lives in Orange and wants to travel to Sydney for an appointment or for a flight from its airport knows the issue, the trains run backwards, leaving the Colour City in the afternoon and returning in the morning.
This often means having to find an alternate means of travel or staying overnight in Sydney, which can add to costs for those who don't have family or friends in the city or suburbs.
There are alternatives, people can drive, fly, catch a bus or travel to Bathurst and use their morning service.
However, not everyone has a car, can afford to fly or risk weather delays, or get to Bathurst, and although coach connections have been made, and there are early morning buses to the airport, there remains a strong push for the government to "take the next step".
The Orange Rail Action Group has been saying this for 10 years and its members are urging the NSW Government to take that step.
However, despite millions of dollars being thrown at the Orange electorate ahead of the March 25 state election, discussion about rail has been largely absent from the campaign.
The topic of transport in the Central West has tended to focus on the long-awaited Great Western Highway upgrade and repairing the region's pot-hole damaged roads, which are both welcome but aren't the only solution.
Action group member Peter Bilenkij said solutions are within reach for the government, solutions such as extending the Bathurst Bullet to Orange.
"We've been working for 10 years for a morning service and to get tracks straightened," Mr Bilenkij told the Central Western Daily this week.
"The number one priority is to get an early morning train from Orange by extending the Bathurst Bullet but that's been knocked back by the government because the travel time between Orange, Bathurst and Lithgow is too long.
"The reason for that is the track has too many tight curves. It was built in Queen Victoria's time and hasn't been changed."
That is a long-time considering Queen Victoria died 122 years ago.
According to a report on the track made by the action group with two rail experts, Philip Laird and Max Michell, 26 minutes could be saved by some very basic changes and that information has been passed on to the government.
The action group aren't the only ones calling for the service either, as evidenced by a 10,000-strong signed petition and survey in 2019, which incumbent Orange MP Phil Donato handed to parliament.
"We did a survey with the CWD on how many people would use an early morning train," Mr Bilenkij said during this week's interview.
"We calculated that at least 20,000 people from Orange would use the train in a one-year period.
"It would promote intra-regional transport and provide an alternative to motor vehicles, it would promote regionalisation."
