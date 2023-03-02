Threats to 'get rid' of someone over Snapchat brings teen to court for the first time

A TEEN who threatened to "get rid" of someone during a fight on a social media platform has been placed on a conditional release order (CRO) for nine months.
Karma Smith, 18, of Park Street, Parkes, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on February 15 after she pleaded guilty to intimidation.
Smith and the victim were at a home in Bathurst on December 9 last year with friends when she left with others to attend a party in Orange, court papers said.
An argument between the two began on Snapchat when the victim asked why she left the party. Smith sent a number of videos to the victim over the app saying she knows where he lives and was going to "get rid" of him.
The court was told the victim called police due to fear for his safety, and gave an electronic statement. The victim also showed police the messages sent by Smith.
Smith went to Parkes Police Station about 10.50am on December 23 where she was arrested and questioned about the incident. She told police she was referring to blocking the victim on Snapchat when she said "get rid" of him.
Smith's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Primrose, submitted to the court a non-conviction would be appropriate for the matter given it was Smith's first time before court and she "accepted there was fear occasioned by her words".
"I accept you're sorry for what happened," Magistrate C Farnan said to Smith.
"If you can't say something nice, it might be better to not communicate with someone."
Magistrate Farnan imposed the CRO without conviction.
