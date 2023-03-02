Central Western Daily

Karma Smith, 18, placed on conditional release order after pleading guilty in Bathurst Local Court to intimidation

By Court Reporter
Updated March 2 2023 - 9:01pm, first published 7:00pm
Threats to 'get rid' of someone over Snapchat brings teen to court for the first time

A TEEN who threatened to "get rid" of someone during a fight on a social media platform has been placed on a conditional release order (CRO) for nine months.

