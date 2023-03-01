Central Western Daily
Molong music and movie night to feature Gabemusic and Oddball

By Newsroom
Updated March 2 2023 - 3:59pm, first published March 1 2023 - 3:52pm
Free music and movie night at Molong

Bring a picnic blanket, bring a chair and enjoy a free Music and Movie Night in Molong on Friday, March 3.

