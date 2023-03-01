Free music and movie night at Molong

Bring a picnic blanket, bring a chair and enjoy a free Music and Movie Night in Molong on Friday, March 3.
Come along to this fun night of music for all ages featuring local performer Gabemusic, and an outdoor screening of the family favourite, Oddball - the story of a mischievous dog trained to protect a penguin sanctuary to reunite his family and save their seaside town.
Food will be available or bring-your-own dinner and snacks for the movie.
The event will start with live music from 5.30pm with the movie screening at 8pm
This is an alcohol-free event, presented by Cabonne Council and the Molong Advancement Group (MAG).
Free tickets can be obtained by visiting https://www.123tix.com.au/events/37816/music-and-movie-night
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.