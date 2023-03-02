Clean up Australia Day was started By Ian Kiernan in 1990. Since then, it has become an annual event, held on the first Sunday in March.
In the 30 years of its operation the day has become Australia's biggest environmental event, involving over 20 million Australians.
Clean up Australia Day is important because it gives our community an opportunity to strike a blow for the environment. It also is a chance for us to raise our awareness of the impact of litter on our creeks, rivers and open spaces. Involvement also can inspire us to reflect on how we can help through ongoing action.
Orange residents are invited to participate in clean up events at sites which have been registered within the Orange Local Government Area. Official clean up sites are located at the John Lomas Skate Park, the old netball courts, Elephant Park and 259 Lords Place.
For more information, go to the Clean up Australia Day website and click onto clean up events-join a clean-up.
We are constantly confronted with graphic evidence of parks, waterways and beaches clogged with litter. It can be frustrating and difficult for the individual to know how to make a positive impact on such an enormous problem.
Clean up Australia Day is a great opportunity to work together and communicate with others who have similar concerns.
Together on the day we can make a difference, a small one as individuals and neighbourhood groups, but with large numbers of people working across the country, a significant amount of litter can be removed from our public spaces and waterways.
As Roger Smith, Orange City Council Clean up Australia Day convenor says " If everyone does a little on Clean up Australia Day it will make a big difference to our community and our environment."
It also gives us a chance to reflect on our own waste management behaviour, and to discuss with others how we can continue to help beyond Clean up Australia Day, both at a community and an individual level.
So let's get to work on Sunday. You will need to register at the site you have chosen. You will need protective clothing, a hat and stout footwear. Use sunscreen and bring water, as the day is usually hot and sunny. Looking forward to seeing you. Together we can make a difference.
