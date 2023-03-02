Central Western Daily
Earth First, with Nick King | Clean Up Australia Day returns to parks and creeks in Orange

By Nick King
Updated March 2 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
Barbara Kaplan is one of the Clean up Australia Day site supervisors in Orange. Picture supplied

Clean up Australia Day was started By Ian Kiernan in 1990. Since then, it has become an annual event, held on the first Sunday in March.

