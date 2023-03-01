Central Western Daily
Home/What's On
What's on

Chance to remember and honour iconic Jimmy Little at Lightning Ridge this June long weekend

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated March 2 2023 - 3:24pm, first published March 1 2023 - 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains images of a person who has died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.