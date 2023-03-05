Resulting in a more than threefold-smashed goal, a group of more than 20 nurses from the Emergency Department at Orange Health Service swam their way to victory in February.
The "Life-saving Devices" currently sit in the ninth Top Team spot on the Starlight Super Swim leaderboard - a fundraising drive that's part of the Starlight Children's Foundation.
From initial goals of swimming 10 kilometres and raising $1000, their combined figure ended up tallying close to 336 kilometres - and they've raised almost $17,000 for children with illnesses.
"We see first-hand the adverse effects for sick kids and for their families as well, we're there when some really awful things are happening in their lives," ED nurse, Nathan Sturt said.
"So, doing this challenge was a big reason for us to be a part of something that contributed to the nicer side of things for them."
Tabled in a colleague group chat, the group originally formed after rounding up numbers to see who'd be up for the charity challenge.
Not forgetting to include some lighthearted "if you don't join us, you have to donate" bribery, five people jumped straight on board.
"It started as a few of us saying 'let's do some exercise and have a good reason to do it' because it was all about helping children in an exciting way," OHS emergency physician, Dr Grant Westcott said.
Of course, we also joked about getting ripped while doing it, but it ended up giving us all endless banter and it's been a huge boost in morale.- Emergency physician, Dr Grant Westcott.
"But the fact it's going to provide priceless gifts to children who are constantly in and out of hospital, by far that's been the best part."
With "kids from the country" spending time away from home, travelling for medical appointments or hospitalisations are big contributors to some of the hurdles faced for regionally-based children battling serious illnesses.
This is why channels of fundraising are also directed to things like home education programs - another important reason behind the Life-saving Devices' wave of determination.
"We really are around for those times when it's not great, when children are admitted to hospital," ED nurse, Emily Sutherland said.
"And we wanted to raise awareness around that too, that we see them in those early days and there's a host of flow-on effects for their families as well," ED nurse, Alice Woodlock said.
"So this challenge has been a great way to do it."
It's also been a positive for the blend of doctors and nurses with paving new routines and hitting personal goals, both physically and mentally.
In a career where staff are highly susceptible to burnout with increased turnover rates due to its demands and stressors, it's given them a renewed dose of energy and connection.
"Most of us are going to continue [swimming], we're a bit addicted to it now," Ms Sutherland said.
"Because you feel so good afterwards and even the social side of it, when you're popping up at the end of a lap and going 'oh hello' to your co-worker in the pool and having a good laugh."
"There is a relentlessness to our jobs [and] the challenges of COVID during the past few years have really stretched our hospital staff again and again," Dr Westcott said.
The Super Swim has given us something else to focus on [outside of work, and] it's lifted the mood.- Dr Westcott on challenge boosting team morale.
They've also "surprised" themselves in terms of capabilities both as a team and individually.
One example of that is nurse Sturt, who said he's "definitely" noticed improvements across swimming times and the comparable distances.
"I went a little bit better than double in the end, because I could only swim about one kilometre in an hour," he said, "and now I'm breaking two kilometres in under an hour, so that feels pretty great."
"And I think we all underestimated our own swimming abilities," Ms Woodlock said, "with the amount of kilometres we could do and the money we'd be able to raise.
We really did surprise ourselves and I think we're all a bit stronger after getting those boosts of confidence.- ED nurse, Alice Woodlock.
The full squad list of Life-saving Devices who participated in February's Super Swim are:
With the window only open until March 6, people still wishing to donate can head online to the Life-saving Devices fundraising page on the Starlight Super Swim website.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
