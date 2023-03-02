The Stars of Orange contestants for 2023 have been revealed.
On Thursday night, Cancer Council officially launched its annual charity dance event, with a date now set for Saturday, May 27.
At the launch, each of the contestants were announced, along with their assigned dance studio who will guide them for the next three months.
Community relations coordinator at Cancer Council's Orange office, Cassandra Sullivan, said she was excited to see what this year's line-up had in store.
"The contestants are all from different walks of life and different industries. We're excited to have a really unique mix," she said.
"Last year we had a lot of Covid complications, so this is really the first event that we've been back at full capacity. We're really hoping it will be as big as it can possibly be."
Participants will now begin their training as they work towards hitting their fundraising targets.
A couple of people who know a thing or two about that are last year's winner's Wayne McDonell and Erin Quarmby.
They were on deck at the Groundstone Café to provide a few words of wisdom to this year's crop of contestants.
"I think my best advice is to make friends with the other stars, because the people you're doing it with will make the experience," Ms Quarmby - who shaved her head mid-way through her Stars of Orange performance in 2022 said.
"On the night, the comradery between the stars really makes the event so much more fun."
As for Mr McDonell, his message was quite simple; whatever you put into it, you get out.
"I wasn't the quickest learner, so I had to practice heaps, but I was fortunate that I had a good team," he said.
"Aside from that, don't get too wound up about it. Just raise whatever you can."
The 2022 event alone raised more than $230,000, with Ms Sullivan keen to go one step further.
But while the stars and dance crews have been announced, don't expect to find out who will be judging the event until the last minute.
"We like to keep that under wraps because we don't like any under the table bribery," Ms Sullivan said with a smile.
"That will be announced closer to the event."
The stars, along with their dance studio for 2023 are:
Star: Amorette Zielinski, founder of Central West Mums; Dance School: New Generation.
Star: Calare Public School, Melinda Law, Haidee Priest, Charlie Parker, Taylah Gold, Rachel Baird, Tailor Byrne, Paige Neilson, Hayley Keed, Yolanda LeFevre, James Eade, Billy Greatbatch, Sam Pluymers, Alison Clarke, Amy Kjoller, Rachel Lane, Lou Todorovski, Bronwyn Turner and Joy Harvey; Dance school: Colour City Dance Works.
Star: Ashlee McGrath, service advisor, John Davis Motor Group; Dance School: Urban Edge.
Star: Kelly Bond, owner Lazer Clinics Orange; Dance School: Doves and Dimes.
Star: The RPT Ex Phys team, (Paul Ringland, Emily Kennedy and Fletcher Wright); Dance School: Dance HQ.
Star: Jack Aumuller, McGrath Estate Agents; Dance School: EmDance.
Star: Peta Swift, owner, The Avid Gardener; Dance School: Revolution Aerial Studio.
Star: Kerrie Basha, principal, St Josephs School, Blayney; Dance School: EmDance.
