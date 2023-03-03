With an ageing population, there will be more residents making use of a walking stick and/or a four-wheeled walker.
Having recently joined this growing group, I have been pleasantly surprised at how much assistance is given or offered while in our CBD.
Every small assistance is greatly appreciated, and always makes my day.
Thanks are passed on to those people who go out of their way to help this way.
As groucho Marx once said: "Age is not a particularly interesting subject. Anyone can get old. All you have to do is live long enough."
Transport for NSW is selling the duplication as an improvement for trucks, speed and safety.
Here are some facts:
We need an improved highway, maybe a tunnel, but not a hastily thrown together project in the middle of the nine-kilometre, two-lane Katoomba to Blackheath section.
The Federal Government has delayed its funding for two years for further investigation.
No full Environmental Impact Study (EIS) has been done on the whole section and, without it, the mountains may lose their World Heritage status.
Consultation with residents was a farce.
There will be greatly increased truck traffic with 36-metre-long trucks.
I believe the lanes will be too narrow by the government's own specifications; drivers will be blamed for accidents.
There will be a four-lane road for 1.2km at Medlow Bath with traffic lights at either end to stop traffic.
With the new road, I believe there is a likelihood of an increased number of accidents with greater severity.
The residents don't want this slapdash road, the truckies will be slowed down, the businesses west of us will suffer as it will take years to build, the environment will be seriously affected and the mountains may lose their World Heritage status.
Who exactly is to benefit here?
Lives lost from road accidents are well documented.
In contrast, however, the extensive detrimental health impacts of vehicle pollution have only just been uncovered.
Researchers from the University of Melbourne suggest that air pollution from Australia's vehicle emissions cause up to 11,000 premature adult deaths, 18,000 cardiovascular and respiratory hospitalisations, and 66,000 active asthma cases per year.
Those are shocking statistics.
Fossil-fuelled road transport also accounts for 16 per cent of Australia's total greenhouse gas emissions.
It's high time our government legislated tighter vehicle and fuel standards to reduce these emissions.
Australians also need public awareness campaigns and government implemented strategies that roll out user-friendly active, public, and clean electric transportation options.
Our environment and our health both depend upon a rapid shift from pollution to solution.
The reason for my letter is that I am very upset with the NSW Government and their blatant discrimination to elderly drivers.
Once a driver passes the age of 75 then the requirement is that you must have a medical test by your local GP and your Optometrist every year after passing 75 years of age.
NSW is the only State in the Commonwealth where this is required, and all tests must be paid out of your own pocket.
Why one has to do this every year is really over the top and if like me you have a flawless driving record, then if a doctor gives you the all clear why every year?
Why not once every three or frou years? Also a driver from Victoria or Queensland or any other state for that matter, can drive into NSW at the age of 80 or 90 without having to go through any of this impost and without any checks on their ability to drive.
This is nothing short of a money making process and is blatantly unfair on all drivers who would have the common sense to know whether they are fit to drive?
This law needs to be repealed and one would hope that reason would prevail.
Yours sincerely,
