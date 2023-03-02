Central Western Daily
Comment

Power of Nun, with Sister Mary Trainor | Aged care, education, palliative care and the Voice need election focus

By Sr Mary Trainer
Updated March 2 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:30pm
Before this month of March comes to an end, our state elections will have concluded and the government will be settling into its new tenure.

