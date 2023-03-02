Before this month of March comes to an end, our state elections will have concluded and the government will be settling into its new tenure.
We can only hope and pray that the successful candidates will be fully aware of all the issues at stake and prepared to stand firmly for matters of truth and justice.
There is much debate these days particularly about practical support for a free-standing palliative care hospice in Orange, and the long unresolved matter of Aboriginal people being given their rightful recognition.
Whether the final word belongs in State or Federal Government jurisdiction, the pros and cons are bound to have effect in both quarters.
At a recent gathering in Adelaide for the "Yes campaign" some solid facts were given about Aboriginal history throughout Australia.
It's been a very long time before all our original people were recognized and given their Voice.
It's 235 years since the modern Australian nation was proclaimed with mostly silence regarding the people who had lived here for 65,000 years.
The Uluru Statement from the heart was significant, and of course, the apology to the Stolen generations.
Peter Dutton will have to put his words into action after apologizing for his behavior when this was being voted on.
If the Voice is allowed to act in an advisory capacity, sharing knowledge and age-old wisdom, it could do far more good than harm.
It all seems to come down to adequate consultation and respect, especially for those who are brave enough to stand up and be counted.
The recent announcement of a State Government subsidy to Orange Health Service to add two beds to the existing two for palliative care at the hospital seems to have come without this consultation or the recognition of the efforts that Push for Palliative and others have been making to get recognition and funding to build a free standing hospice for Palliative Care which would service all the needs of the patients, their families and friends, respite care and community care as well.
Palliative Care is a lot more than a bed to die in, supported by trained medical and nursing staff.
If the Tamworth Hospital, which is considerably smaller in bed numbers than Orange, can be the recipient of funding for six additional palliative beds, one can only ask the question - Has there been appropriate consultation across the spectrum?
This question might also be asked about the drastic shortage of teachers in our schools, alongside low salaries and the loss of many highly trained staff.
Our aged care facilities have not yet received the assistance they need to ensure professional carers are available 24 hours a day, earning proper salaries and recognition of the service they are providing.
These and many more issues are being publicized and discussed especially by Candidates for the Election.
Hopefully, the powers that be will open their ears and hearts and minds to understand the needs and set some solutions in action.
