When Elise Reilly first discovered her passion for learning she always knew she'd eventually find her way to the front of the classroom.
Ms Reilly is one of two former students who have returned to Orange Christian School armed with a teaching degree and a drive to inspire the next generation.
She told the Central Western Daily having passionate teachers allowed her to develop her interests and wanted to do the same.
"I grew up in Orange and actually went here from Year 5 to 12," she said.
"It was during Year 11 and 12 that I developed this real passion for modern history and I thought what better than to be able to teach it to the next generation.
"I found in my experience learning that when teachers actually have passion for their subjects it makes them such better teachers.
"It's the best way to get kids engaged. I want to really teach that stewardship and sustainability side of it so they know the impact they have on the land."
After spending time at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst and with multiple pracs under her belt, she said she was enjoying the challenge of having classes to herself. She currently teaches history and geography.
"They are all behaving for me so far," she said.
"It's different for sure because normally you have that support teacher with you but now it's your class. You need to have ownership over what you are doing and figure out how you are going to meet expectations.
"It's been really cool to get that creative side out and get to know the students as well. Having that consistency with them is also good, it's not just two weeks, it's the entire year."
Ms Reilly still very much has roots in the Colour City and was even working at the school prior to landing a teaching position.
She said the community feel of the school, which caters from Kindergarten all the way to Year 12, suited her personality.
"I was fortunate enough to have a job at the learning hub. I was doing that in the afternoon and this job came up," she said.
"I love the community base. I like the tight-knit feel of it all and getting to really build connections with staff and students.
"It helps having gone through high school and then doing a bit of work here, I've been able to really develop those relationships.
"I still have family members going through the school so I'm still very much connected."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
