When it comes to cricket, plenty of the experts say the sport is more mental than physical.
Preparation is key, trusting the process and executing it on game day.
So when Montanna Griffith claimed her second five-wicket haul for Penrith Cricket Club in mid-February there's no surprise she was on her game in the lead up to the match.
"When we were doing the warm up I felt really good," she said.
"But I went out to bat and got four and thought 'oh no maybe it's not my best day'."
Her batting performance didn't correlate with her work with the ball, putting forward a brilliant display.
Playing against Blacktown, Penrith put 124 on the board in the under 18s Brewer Shield fixture.
Griffith got her side off to a great side, bowling opener Mridula Thirupathy Venkatesh Kumar to have them 1/3.
1/3 became 2/7 when Griffith had her next victim caught.
The left-handed quick would have to wait for her next wicket, removing dangerous middle order batter Chrissa Stathis for 31. Bankstown was now 7/95 with the game in the balance.
Griffith then led the way, taking her fourth wicket at 8/98.
"When the third wicket came I thought maybe I could get another wicket, then there was the fourth wicket and all the girls got around me and said 'c'mon Mon get your five-fa'," she recounted.
Griffith left it late, bowling Ava Blackburn for 3 in her second last over and with that wicket Bankstown were all out for 103.
To say she was ecstatic with the achievement would be an understatement.
"I was stoked, it's my second five-fa all round but best figures for Penrith," she said.
"All the girls were just hyped up and that got me up and going."
Part of that excitement from her team-mates was in part due to a previous loss to Bankstown on October 30 when Griffith was absent.
The 2022/23 season has been Griffith's second season with Penrith where she plays her cricket mainly on Sundays while trotting out for Orange City on Saturday in juniors and second grade.
The left-hander has spent time in second grade and 18s this season with Penrith. Her statistics would be the envy of most fast bowlers, taking 4 wickets at 14.75 in second grade and 12 wickets at 7.08 in 18s.
While the five-wicket haul is undoubtedly her most memorable day playing with Penrith, the opportunity to experience a number of famous cricket grounds has been an added bonus.
"Playing at Howell Oval (has been great), it's right next to Bluebet Stadium and just travelling around playing at North Sydney Oval too," she said.
Penrith will come into its last round this weekend in 18s, and Griffith's main goal in future with the club will be to one day play first grade.
But that's not her only goal at the moment.
Griffith currently sits in equal first with Harry Price on 15 wickets for Orange City's Harry Greenhalgh junior bowler award.
Having not won the prestigious honour award before, Griffith is determined to finish her junior career on a high.
"It'd be really nice actually, being the first girl (to win it) and last year of juniors," she said.
"He was a really, really good mate of mine and to get that award would be special."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
