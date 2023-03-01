Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jack Sullivan and Kyle Willmott to co-coach Lithgow Workies Wolves in 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated March 2 2023 - 10:33am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Sullivan and Kyle Willmott will co-coach Lithgow Workies this season. Picture from Lithgow Workies Wolves Facebook
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.