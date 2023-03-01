Hundreds of "incredible" exotic birds - some worth more than a luxury car - will be on show this weekend.
The Orange Bird Society's annual sale opens 10.30am at the PCYC basketball courts on Saturday, March 4.
"It's a fantastic opportunity to come and see an unbelievable array," society president Tony Ford told the CWD.
"It's incredible and there's something for everyone ... it's worth coming even to just have a look."
Macaws, amazon parrots, pigeons, canaries, budgies, galahs, and finches from across the country will feature at stalls.
Ford said prices start from about $5. The last sale pre-COVID featured a prized $50,000 golden Macaw.
"There's a lot of money in it ... it's not hard to spend tens-of-thousands on a bird at all," he said.
Adult entry costs $2 and children are free. The society is expecting more than 1000 visitors.
A coffee cart and food stalls have been locked-in for the event. The Orange PCYC is located at 2-10 Seymour Street.
