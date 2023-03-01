Central Western Daily
Home/What's On
What's on

'Fantastic' bird sale at Orange PCYC this weekend

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated March 1 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Ford and Jacqui Wilkinson of the Orange Bird Society, with Galah Rosie.

Hundreds of "incredible" exotic birds - some worth more than a luxury car - will be on show this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.