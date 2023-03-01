The Labor Party didn't invent superannuation but it made it universally available. As a result, super has grown to be a massive pool of money. Now Labor wants to direct or at least influence, how that money is invested. But it's your money, not the government's.
The government wants to legislate the purpose of super, with words that include social and community good as well as individual good. Yet the purpose is already legislated, in the form of the sole purpose test. It says the sole purpose of super is to accumulate retirement assets.
For example, a fund member cannot even holiday in a house that is owned by their super fund. The purpose should not be to subsidise desirable societal goals such as affordable housing or green energy projects.
Your super is money you have earned that your employer has been required to pay to your account. The fund trustees are required to maximise your benefit, while managing risk exposure, nothing more. The rules should stay that way.
The fact that an investment is a desirable social goal such as affordable housing should not influence investment selection.
The treasurer also has grand plans to modify capitalism so it works more for societal good. He has written a 6000-word essay proposing to change the free enterprise system. He wants business leaders to work not just for customers, staff and shareholders.
He wants them to consider the interests of the society and contribute to its betterment. The free enterprise system rewards innovators, clever thinkers and risk takers who work out ways to do things more efficiently and economically. That is what improves living standards.
Capital, skills and resources flow to where they will be best rewarded. We don't want them going to less efficient and unprofitable uses.
Capitalism must be regulated by governments to eliminate the worst aspects. Businesses must be prevented from harming people and the environment for example. But that is all.
If governments pass laws that force businesses to work for the good of the society then whoever is in government will arbitrarily decide what the good of the society is. Resources will be allocated to unproductive and inefficient purposes.
Businesses already work for the good of society by finding new inventions, and more efficient, productive and lower cost ways of doing things.
Nor is super to buy a first home. That's just a short-term political fix. Allowing that would only raise the prices of suitable first homes. Governments need to boost the supply of affordable housing such as by simplifying the council approval process and costs.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.