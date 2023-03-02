"Hard nosed footy, strength on the ball."
According to Orange Tigers premiership-winner Zach Forostenko, that's the Tigers way.
And now he'll get to re-affirm that identity, returning to the club where he was part of the three-peat premierships from 2013 to 2015.
Forostenko last played for the Tigers in 2016 when he was vice-captain, before seasons in Canberra, Wagga and Albury - the latter he described as 'good quality' where a lot of ex-AFL and ex-VFL players ply their trade.
But now he's back in town for university, and excited for the season to come.
"It's really good (to be back) actually, there's a few different faces and things like that but the actual mantra of the club hasn't changed too much, it feels really familiar," he said.
For a successful club like the Tigers, it's been a somewhat lean run of premierships in recent years, last lifting the trophy in 2018.
After the three-peat, a number of players like Michael Rothnie, Tim Barry, Joshua Bubnich and Forostenko left to pursue careers in the Riverina, Canberra and Albury competitions.
Forostenko said the success in those years was built on how the club imposed itself on the field.
"It was hard nosed footy, strength on the ball and as you can see there's a few boys out there that are still keen to do that and take a few heads off," he laughed.
Joining Forostenko back in Tiger land will be club junior Logan Crimp.
Crimp was also part of the 2015 premiership-winning side and 2018 when Barry and Rothnie returned.
For him, a return came off the back of simply getting the itch for footy again.
"I've missed the club, and had taken a few years off after having a kid," he said.
"A few of the boys have been asking me to come out for a few years and I thought I'd give it another crack, I definitely miss it."
The return of Crimp and Forostenko provides the Tigers with some much needed talent in the midfield ranks as coach Jake Bates enters his first year in charge of the side.
For both men the goal is returning the Tigers to winning ways.
"I want to win, we want to win a flag," Crimp said.
"We've got few boys around that I think we can do it, pre-season has been pretty big so far so we're on the right track."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
