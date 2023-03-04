Central Western Daily

Paul Hevers describes life as his country NSW town's lone Justice of the Peace

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
March 4 2023 - 12:00pm
Paul Hevers has been Trundle's lone Justice of the Peace for about six years. Picture by Riley Krause.

For Paul Hevers, acting as his town's lone Justice of the Peace means more than just signing a few documents here or there; it's about making sure his community is able to keep ticking along.

