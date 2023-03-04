For Paul Hevers, acting as his town's lone Justice of the Peace means more than just signing a few documents here or there; it's about making sure his community is able to keep ticking along.
Having moved to Trundle 14 years ago following his retirement from working life, the Baptist pastor quickly made himself at home.
"I retired from the ministry when my wife said it was time she had me to herself," Mr Hevers said.
"I was 71, so I didn't balk at that at all."
Prior to becoming a pastor, Mr Hevers worked as a solicitor. But before either of those opportunities came along, he spent nine years in public service. It was here where the now 85-year-old would garner a title that would stick with him for more than 50 years.
"I was only there three months before they told me I was going to the Supreme Court in the morning and that I'd be sworn in as a Justice of the Peace," he said.
All these years later, and Mr Hevers is still serving the community in this role, even if the job description has changed a little bit.
"Years ago, if the Magistrate wasn't available, they would pull a Justice of the Peace in to preside on a Saturday, or if there was a murder and they wanted to make a decision on a bail application," he said.
"Now it comes down to two functions really; swearing affidavits and witnessing statutory declarations.
"I still get two or three calls a week. I think it's a great honour. People entrust you with their documents, not that my function is to read them or to vet them, it's simply to take oaths or witness signings."
Although he doesn't have an exact date for when he became the last-standing JP in Trundle, he believes he has held the honour for at least the past six years.
Asked if he has got to know all of the near-1500 residents in town through his work, Mr Hevers said: "Just about."
"I didn't even think about how long I'd been doing it. It was a shock to me to find out because it's not something I'm consciously aware of.
"I like people and I like to do it for people and help in some capacity. It's a service to the community."
On top of his role as Trundle's JP, Mr Hevers is also president of the RSL sub-branch, is the immediate past president of the Memorial Hall committee and continues to preach at services on a Sunday.
But despite all he has contributed to the small Central West town, Mr Hevers still doesn't believe he has earned the right to call himself a "local."
"I don't think you're a Trundle local until you actually have a second generation," he said with a smile.
Mr Hevers' contributions to his community were honoured at a ceremony hosted by Orange MP Phil Donato in Lucknow in February.
He was one of four Justice of the Peace recognises on the day. The others included Daniel 'Brian' Cullinane, Raymond Flynn and Robert Nash.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
