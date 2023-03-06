Candidates clash over hot-button issues as election day approaches

Hot-button Orange issues including youth crime, housing, health and water security have taken centre stage as political-hopefuls front the public ahead of this month's NSW election.
Greyhound racing, gambling reform, discrimination laws, road funding, public transport and conversion therapy also earned mentions at back-to-back resident Q&As.
Incumbent independent Phil Donato, Tony Mileto of the National Party, Labor's Heather Dunn, and Greens' David Mallard have so far taken part. SFF candidate Aaron Kelly has not.
Orange Evangelical Church hosted about 150 voters - in person and online - for an open forum Tuesday night. Questions covered a broad range of topics, but largely focused on religious concerns.
Candidates outlined their policy platforms, priorities, and visions for the electorate. A recording of the full event can be viewed here.
The Orange Ratepayers Association hosted about 50 people in person for a candidate forum the following evening at Orange Ex-Services' Club.
Questions focused on regional transport, construction of a greyhound track in Orange, funding for a palliative care facility, nurse-to-patient ratios, and workers compensation.
In depth coverage of the event be published by the Central Western Daily in coming days.
A March 8 candidate event in Robertson Park was cancelled last week due to "unavailability of candidates". Further forums are planned.
If there are questions you want put to Orange candidates by the CWD comment below.
The 2023 NSW election is scheduled for March 25. Everything you need to know can be found here.
