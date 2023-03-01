Christine Hannus has been the heart and soul of the Orange Hospital Auxiliary for more than a decade.
But raising money for more medical equipment through the kiosk is far from the only volunteer work she has done in her time.
Ms Hannus is also on the board of ODEEP and was the director of Wangarang for nine years, as well as being the leader of volunteer co-ordination on the OHS Health Council.
"I worked for local council, that was my career and that was really about the community," she said.
"When I retired I needed to continue that work because I loved being involved in groups that were doing well for the community."
Although she recently took a step back from her volunteer work - moving away from her time at Wangarang - she did so for a selfless reason.
"Boards need to turn over so you can get fresh ideas and different perspectives because that's good for the growth of whatever the organisation is," she said.
"We need to make sure that we're getting access to people from different backgrounds because they have a different perspective on life and that can really help.
"I'm going to asses for the next couple of years about all the things I do and maybe there will be some different things that peak my interest."
At the core of her volunteer work is a desire to help as many people as she can. That doesn't mean she isn't getting something out of it herself though.
"It gives you real satisfaction. It's about us all looking out for our own mental health," she said.
"At the hospital café, there is a wonderful group of women and men. We work alongside each other for three or four hours a day, maybe once a week. You build up that comradery with people and you get to understand where they've come from in life. It's really nice to support others."
The Hospital Auxiliary president was recently honoured by Orange MP Phil Donato at his annual Community Recognition Presentation.
"I was just amazed when I found out Phil was supporting me with this," she said.
"None of us like to be singled out, but, it's a golden opportunity to emphasise the need for volunteers and recognise the great work that every one of us do."
Tracy Wilkinson was also recognised on the day for her work with the Orange Health Service Auxiliary.
The auxiliary raised more $185,000 in the 2020/21 financial year and $155,000 in 21/22 financial year.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
