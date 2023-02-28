On Tueday, the Golden Eagle officially landed at Orange City Bowling Club.
And one man that knows how to win it all is Orange born and bred local Bernie Diduszko.
Having started his lawn bowls career in 1996, Diduszko has been part of the tournament for close to 20 years, and won it on three occasions.
Last year was the first time he'd missed it since first participating but he's back in contention this year.
For Diduszko, the Golden Eagle is all about feeding his competitive spirit, along with the social side that comes with it.
"There's just a competitiveness to it and renewing old friendships is always good," he said.
"There's people that come from all over Australia including Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia and Tasmania. You build some good friendships, comraderie and the competition is good and tough. (Along with that) you can come and have a beer after it."
Diduszko's first Golden Eagle title came in 2011 when he was teamed up with Gerard Beath.
The two were combined together for all three titles - and Diduszko said his inaugural title brought plenty of joy.
"It's like anything, it was fantastic ... to win my first one was just magic," he said.
"To win such a prestigious tournament in a tough competition that goes with it, it was pretty special."
The Golden Eagle tournament is one with a long history. Having started in 1969, it was originally an invitational competition that had a group of 128 pairs.
The name's origins came from Fred Bennett seeing an eagle on the altar of the Kelso Church, who then thought a Golden Eagle would be an appropriate trophy.
Fred's brother Bill spent many hours studying eagles and their wingspan and structure of their feathers when making a mould to create the figure.
The mould creation process took seven months. The Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles attempted to purchase the mould for a large fee but Bill destroyed it so the trophy could be unique.
With such a significant, special history it's no wonder competitors come from far and wide to participate.
"It's probably the only time we get to see each other when this tournament comes around," Diduzkso said.
Having won three titles, Diduzkso recounted them all as nail-biters, and said there's mainly two factors that are integral when searching for glory.
"It's nice to have a good partner and just play consistently, that's what it's all about just maintain consistency over the four days of the tournament," he said.
"It's a hectic week with two games and three games in a day, it's just all about maintaining that consistency."
On the first day of play (Tuesday), the $1,000 one bowl knockout singles event was won by Tom Rich who defeated Corey Wedlock in the final.
The top eight sides will battle it out in the quarter-final and semi-final on Thursday before the final starts at 8:30 am on Friday March 3.
