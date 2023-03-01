Central Western Daily

Central West man cries with joy after $1 million lotto win

By Newsroom
Updated March 1 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
A West Dubbo man won $1 million in Monday night's Lotto draw.

A man from the Central West cried with joy when he discovered he won $1 million in Monday night's lotto draw.

