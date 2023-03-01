The end to the La Nina has led to fewer rainy days and a return of sunny days and warm weather in Orange this summer.
Wednesday is officially the first day of autumn but those warm days aren't going away just yet with the day set to reach a maximum of 27 degrees.
The Bureau of Meteorology is also predicting temperatures ranging from a minimum of 9 degrees on Thursday up to a maximum of 29 degrees next Monday with the coolest maximum set for 26 degrees on Saturday.
February was marked with extremes from a flash flood to four days in a row climbing past 30 degrees but the season started much cooler than usual. It's also expected to remain sunny and clear with a slight chance of showers and storms early next week.
December was cool and dry with a minimum temperature below freezing recorded and 14 days failed to reach 20 degrees, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The the coldest being the 14th when the mercury only reached 13.9 degrees.
The Bureau recorded -0.5 degrees on December 9 as the coldest minimum and 29.8 degrees on the 26th as the hottest of the month.
According to figures from Weatherzone, December was also well below the long-term average temperature wise since records began in 1976 with a record lowest mean December temperature of 8.7 degrees set in 2022.
The city's average temperatures for the month ranged from 8.7 to 21.3 degrees compared to the long-term average of 11.2 to 24.3 degrees. The warmest December on record had an average maximum temperature of 28 degrees in 1990.
The hottest December day on record was 35 degrees on December 10, 2019.
Orange warmed up in January this year with six days above 30 degrees.
The maximum average temperature of 27.4 degrees above the long term average of 26.6 degrees. The lower end of the scale remained colder though with the January minimum of 12.8 degrees being colder than the long-term average minimum of 13.3 degrees.
The Bureau listed a minimum of 5.6 degrees on January 6, this year and a maximum of 33.4 degrees on the 28th.
The hottest January day according to Weather Zone's record was 37.3 degrees on January 16, 2019, and the coldest was on the 10th in 1994 with 1 degree recorded. The hottest January on record had an average maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees in 2013.
February followed a similar, if slightly cooler pattern with an average of 12.3 to 26.3 degrees compared to a monthly long-term average of 13.2 to 25.7 degrees.
According to the Bureau, the coldest day in February this year was 5 degrees while the hottest was 33 degrees on Saturday, January 18. Five days reached 30 degrees or higher in the month while two days had maximums of less than 20 degrees.
The hottest February day on record was 39.2 degrees on February 11, 2017, and the coldest was on the 17th in 1998 with 2.8 degrees recorded. The hottest February on record had an average maximum temperature of 30.1 in 1991.
After a few years of soaking rain, Orange got a reprieve this summer with 31.6 millimetres of rain in December compared to a long-term average of 81.3 millimetres. The wettest December day saw 76.4mm recorded on December 26, 2010.
According to Weatherzone, the city received 55.5mm compared to an average of 86.1mm in January. The wettest January day saw 98.6mm recorded on January 24, 1992.
A downpour on Tuesday, February 21 saw flash flooding in parts of Orange with several businesses affected. However, the storm must have missed Orange Airport where data is gathered as the Bureau had no rainfall recorded for that date. However, 7.2mm was recorded for the following day.
The wettest day was February 9 with 14.6mm recorded which a tremendous storm on the 19th resulted in 10mm and the second wettest day was on the 10th with 13.8mm.
According to Weatherzone February's rainfall was 75.6mm recorded up from a long-term average of 74.8mm but well short of the 86mm recorded on February 12, 1997.
In terms of the wettest summer months on record there was 299.9mm recorded in December 2010 and we have to look all the way back to January 1978 when 300.7mm was recorded and February 1973 when 285mm was recorded for the other highest figures.
There is a slight disparity in some rainfall and temperature figures quoted by the Central Western Daily due to the location of relevant weather stations.
Data referred to The Bureau is measured at Orange Airport and Weatherzone's data comes from the Orange Agricultural Institute with rainfall records beginning in 1966 and temperature tracking in 1976.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
