Molong's future water supply has been "flagged as high risk" according to an assessment conducted by the Department of Planning and Environment.
Council received a successful funding offer of $90 million under the state government's Safe and Secure Water Program [SSWP] to rectify the issue.
This means it's now up to Cabonne Council to lodge a thorough plan in order to secure the small town's ongoing water security.
In chambers for its first ordinary meeting of the year on February 28, council's deputy general manager confirmed in a report that council had "already accepted" the SSWP offer.
The infrastructure report also established that council officers will continue "working on a detailed project submission" for the Department of Planning and Environment.
"Grant funding is available for council to develop a program of works to tender ready stage that will secure the Molong water supply into the future," the report read.
This work will include options analysis and business planning, and then lead into detailed design and specification.- Cabonne's infrastructure report on submission to be sent for future water risks.
The program provides its funding to go toward local water utilities in regional towns that have flagged a risk rating of five out of five.
Another talking point spotlighted the road fixtures in light of the region's battered road network, particularly following increased commuter concerns since the November deluge.
Several councillors noted the efforts across the workforce of both council and external staff.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to comment on the road staff and how good a job they've done since the floods in November to complete a lot of the [roadworks after the] disasters we've had," Cr Pull said.
"And I think its important the public knows that executives have gone outside the square to bring in contractors from outside the state to help get the job done, so we're certainly kicking some goals there."
Cr Weaver also relayed comments from a daily Cargo Road commuter who she said provided additional kudos.
"I have an association with a chap who travels from Cargo way every day," Cr Weaver said, "and he said [that road has] improved out of sight and it's a credit to the staff."
Council revealed it's also been allocated $4.2 million in funding from the NSW government under its Regional and Local Roads Repair Program.
Acknowledging multiple years-worth of the road network's detorioration due to "persistent poor weather", the program provides local councils with extra funding for maintenance-related projects.
Outlined under council's "recovery theme" to restore the shire's transport system, it says that "staff are prioritising infrastructure works that enable access to properties and reopening flood-impacted and damaged roads".
It also confirms the completion of initial assessments for "all roads" in the shire - which will open the doors to further application submissions for council to apply for further funding.
Council staff say ongoing assessments will determine "the extent of damage, scope of work required on each asset, and likely costs" with its insurer.
A cap existing on the insured amount of $3.75 million "includes $250,000 excess payable by council".
Other key infrastructure points were restoring sporting precincts in Cudal, Eugowra, Manildra and Molong.
This also includes restorations projects planned for Eugowra Medical Centre and the town's self-care units, the Molong Caravan Park, and the shire's memorials in the lead-up to ANZAC Day.
Other key points:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.