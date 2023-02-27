Central Western Daily
So Extra takes out Race 1 at Towac Park to continue a sensational run of form

Lachlan Harper
Lachlan Harper
Updated February 27 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 3:18pm
Clint Lundholm celebrates with connections after So Extra's win. Picture by Lachlan Harper

Three wins, three places in seven runs. It's been a sensational prep for Clint Lundholm's So Extra and the four-year-old mare's form continued at Towac Park, handling a step up in class for a terrific run in the transferred Cowra Jockey Club meet.

